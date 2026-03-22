WATCH: UTSA Kicker Stuns NFL Scouts in Unbelievable Pro Day Performance

Any NFL scouts who showed up to the University of Texas-San Antonio’s (UTSA) pro day expecting to see a traditional kicker workout were in for quite a shock.

Jaffer Murphy, 24, defied stereotypical kicker expectations in more ways than one. First, he’s 24. But, despite being older than the typical NFL prospect, he’s 6’1 and 185. Murphy made 12 of his 13 field goal attempts, including an incredible 70-yard kick.

Not only that, he can move. Murphy clocked in with a 4.50 40-yard dash. A run time that, had he been at the combine, would have put him in the very elite of draft prospects.

Murphy’s background may reveal the origin of his unique skill set. He began his college career as a soccer player at Drake University and Florida Gulf Coast in 2020. From there, he transferred to Lake Erie College. He had briefly committed to North Carolina to play for Bill Belichick, but ultimately transferred to UTSA.

So, the soccer background explains the speed and kicking ability, and the multiple transfers account for his relatively advanced age.

Murphy’s kicking power served him well on kickoffs this past season as well. He recorded 54 touchbacks on 88 kickoff attempts this year.

The NFL’s ever-changing kickoff rules have made a strong-legged and fast kicker a very useful commodity. While many kickers go undrafted, waiting to be claimed as undrafted free agents, there’s a very good chance that a kicker who can run a 4.50 might find himself drafted.