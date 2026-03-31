WATCH: CB Bucknor Made the Worst Call in MLB History

Baseball has been back for nearly a week, which means, for the most part, it’s been a good week for everyone.

Except for umpire CB Bucknor.

According to MLB stats, through the first 5 days of the season, Bucknow leads all umpires with 26 overturned calls, including six in one day. But those six were at the plate. Which means, a change of scenery will do him well, right? Right?!

Wrong.

On Tuesday night, Bucknor drew first base umpiring duties for the Brewers-Rays matchup. The moment of failure for him occurred in the bottom of the sixth with two on and two out and the Brewers leading by two.

First baseman Jake Bauers hit a ball past first base that was headed to the outfield before a Rays infielder knocked it down. But the throw to first was way off, and Bauers easily made it to first base.

Or did he?

CB Bucknor, who had an unobstructed view of the play, ruled that Bauers did not step on the base.

You know it’s bad when the managers start laughing out loud because the call is so absurd. Fortunately for all, the replay overturned Bucknor, and the game continued.

But, of course, fans on X had much to say about what transpired.

“Ahh, yes, but ABS will destroy baseball because of the ‘human element’. Anyone who says this is an absolute moron,” one fan wrote.

“Why are we not fining umps for shit like this?” wrote another.

“He saw an opening and for some bafflingly reason felt the need to take it… CB Bucknor has officially taken the reins as the new Joe West/Angel Hernandez, the worst ump in baseball,” opined another.

The Brewers overcame the Rays and Bucknor to win 6-4.

But with 26 overturns plus arguably the worst call in MLB history, it’s fair to wonder if Bucknor will finish the season. Oh, and by the way, he’s umpiring at home plate on Wednesday.

It’s going to be a busy day for ABS.