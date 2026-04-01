Gay Ex-Patriots Player Calls TreVeyon Henderson ‘Easily Replaceable’ After Scripture Quote

Ryan O’Callaghan, a former lineman for the New England Patriots who later came out gay after leaving the NFL, declared running back TreVeyon Henderson “easily replaceable” after the rookie quoted scripture in support of Jaden Ivey.

Jaden Ivey, a former guard for the Chicago Bulls, ignited controversy this week when he criticized NBA teams for celebrating LGBTQ Pride Nights.

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in one video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

The Chicago Bulls subsequently waived Ivey, who had been injured, for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

TreVeyon Henderson, running back for the New England Patriots, later issued a post on X in support of Ivey while quoting scripture.

Henderson later shared four more scripture quotes.

The posts ignited significant controversy online, which forced to New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to weigh in.

“I love TreVeyon… He cares deeply about his faith… I want them to be able to express what they believe… But, I also wanna make sure that they’re educated. We want to be inclusive,” he said.

While Henderson had his share of defenders, others have called for his removal, chief among them Ryan O’Callaghan – a leading advocate for LGBTQ representation in the NFL. Speaking to OutSports, the former offensive tackle said what he would do if he were on the team with Henderson.

“The first thing I would do is find information about a sports psychologist and discreetly leave it in his locker,” O’Callaghan said before saying that Henderson could face professional repercussions.

“Running backs are the most replaceable people there are,” O’Callaghan added.

O’Callaghan also appreciated head coach Mike Vrabel’s comments and declared Henderson “easily replaceable.”

“I think hearing the comment from my head coach, what Mike just said, would make me feel welcome,” O’Callaghan said. “Because that’s just one easily replaceable running back who’s clearly not fitting the culture they’re trying to build.”

Whether or not Henderson will face professional blowback for his comments is anyone’s guess, but him being “easily replaceable” is a subject of debate since he was a 2025 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist before losing the award to Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan. His rookie season also posted impressive stats, including 911 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also appeared with the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl wherein they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.