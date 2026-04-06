Troy Aikman’s Comments Highlight Concern Teams Have About Hiring Broadcasters

Troy Aikman’s hiring as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins highlights the issue of an NFL team hiring a broadcaster.

Aikman, who was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when he retired from the NFL in 2000 and is now an analyst for ESPN, spoke about the genesis of his broadcasting career and his experience with the league during a visit with Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. on his podcast, DLLS Dallas Cowboys Podcast.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that, whether it was through me or through somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me. You know, maybe they have with others,” Aikman told Hill.

But as Awful Announcing notes, this is exactly why teams are wary of broadcasters — such as Aikman or Tom Brady — working directly for a team.

“Not only are there clear competitive integrity issues at play here, but the knowledge that Aikman works for the Dolphins could negatively impact his ESPN broadcasts,” Awful Announcing wrote. “The other 31 teams in the league now know Aikman is communicating information back to the Miami Dolphins front office, so now they’re incentivized to not divulge any sensitive information, or worse, mislead Aikman by giving him false information that he relays back to the Dolphins. Either possibility gives Aikman a skewed sense of reality, which can negatively impact the quality of the broadcast.”

There are also concerns that Aikman may be favoring the Dolphins, and his recent comments won’t alleviate those concerns.

“But I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins, because now I have something at stake,” Aikman exclaimed. “And I think they hired two really talented, wonderful people, and I think that’s gonna prove itself out. …But, yeah, I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well.”

It all raises fears over conflicts of interest that have many NFL insiders alarmed.

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