Robert MacIntyre’s Middle-Finger Extension Leads to Masters Reprimand

The salute that golfer Robert MacIntyre delivered to the camera after his errant shot at Augusta has led to a formal reprimand.

MacIntyre flipped off the cameras after one of his shots on the 15th hole landed in the water. For that measure, it was only the first of his two shots that landed in the water. By the time his efforts at the 15th hole had concluded, MacIntyre received a quadruple bogey.

That wasn’t all. MacIntyre also smashed his club on the 17th hole, and microphones caught him in a blasphemous, expletive-laced explosion on the 12th and 13th, when he shouted, “It’s now going left to right, Jesus f*ck!”

In return for his outbursts on the course, MacIntyre received a stern reprimand from Augusta National, as per The Scotsman.

For his part, MacIntyre made no mention of trying to reform his ways before the Masters play began on Tuesday.

“I am trying to do my best out on the golf course,” MacIntyre said. “I’m a sportsman, and it is a live sport. I’m going to react the way I want to react. I’m not going to change how I react because there is someone standing there or elsewhere.

“I am trying to do the best that I can, and I will take my time after to go and sign autographs with kids and whatnot, but when I am playing golf, I am red-lining.”