Ex-Georgia Receiver Zachariah Branch Arrested Just Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs alum Zachariah Branch was arrested in Georgia on Sunday and hit with a pair of misdemeanor charges only four days before the 2026 NFL Draft.

The player was reportedly charged with obstructing public sidewalks/streets, prowling, and obstructing a law enforcement officer, according to the New York Post.

Branch was booked into the Clarke County Jail in Augusta, Georgia, at 1:26 a.m. Sunday then released on a $39 bond about two hours later.

There has been no public statement on what sort of incident led to the arrest. But according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Branch was arrested after refusing a police order.

The 22-year-old Branch had been seen signing autographs at the team’s G-Day scrimmage on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The former Bulldog ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, which put him on the radar for NFL prospects.

During his college career, he was an All-American at USC, was with the Trojans for two years, then transferred to Georgia for the 2025 season.

Branch led the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards and set the school’s single-season reception record with 81 catches for 811 yards and 6 TDs. His catches also led the SEC that season.

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