Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged in DWI Crash that Killed 15-Year-Old

The grandson of legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been arrested for an alleged deadly DWI crash that killed a 15-year-old over the weekend.

Joseph Savarino, age 26, has been accused of hitting 15-year-old Jack O’Shea, who was riding an e-bike when Savarino’s Ford Explorer rammed him on Cole Mill Road and Wyndham Lane in Durham, North Carolina. The boy died at the scene, and Savarino was taken into custody, per WRAL:

Public records show Savarino had a 0.11 blood alcohol content in his breathalyzer test conducted around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Records show Savarino admitted to authorities that he drank earlier in the night. Authorities were holding Savarino at the Durham County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond. He has since posted bond, according to public records.

Jack O’Shea’s mother mourned her son’s loss in a Facebook post on Sunday night, noting that he had actually received the Sacrament of Confession at his Catholic Church earlier that day.

“We are finding comfort in what was his last perfect day,” she wrote. “He woke up and asked to go to confession at Immaculate Conception Church. He then played two baseball games with his high school team, where he did what he always did — showed up fully and excelled at first base. Later, he went on his usual afternoon bike ride with friends.”

“As he was coming back into our neighborhood, he was involved in an accident and was hit by a car. Jesus took him immediately,” she continued. “We will never understand why his time here was so short or why he was needed so soon, but we have to hold onto our faith that he is now our angel. We are better people because of him, and we will carry him with us always.”

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will hold a Mass in honor of his life this coming Friday.