Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Backs Coach Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was arrested Thursday morning on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to the Kansas City Star, Merritt, 54, faces “charges of ‘unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly’ causing bodily harm to a daughter, which constitutes a domestic violence offense, according to court documents.”

Merritt was arrested at 9:30 a.m. According to court documents, Merritt is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. in Johnson County District Court.

Details of the arrest were not immediately made known. The Chiefs say they are aware of the incident but have made no comment beyond that.

“The 54-year-old Merritt has been the Chiefs’ defensive backs coach since 2019,” Pro Football Talk reports. “He has previously held NFL coaching jobs with the Cardinals, Giants and Jets, and spent time as a college assistant coach. He was a 1993 seventh-round pick of the Dolphins and had a brief NFL playing career before going into coaching.”