Sherrone Moore’s Ex-Mistress Paige Shiver Says He Got Her Pregnant

Paige Shiver, the former mistress of former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, says she became pregnant during her affair with the married coach.

Shiver revealed the explosive new details in a portion of an interview that aired on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday morning. Shiver battled her emotions as she relayed the story, claiming that she wanted to keep the baby. However, doctors told her that carrying the child would be too dangerous due to the fact that she has Pompe’s Disease, a disorder that weakens muscles and causes respiratory and heart issues.

Shiver also disclosed details of what she called a “controlling” relationship between her and Moore.

“[He] had complete control over me, over my emotions, over my career, and he knew that, and he used it against me.”

She further claims that authorities at Michigan were aware of the relationship but did nothing to stop it or even address it.

“They cared more about winning football games, not having another scandal, and trying to protect the head coach,” she said.

Of course, Shiver played a role in concealing the relationship as well. As she admits in the ABC interview, she denied their relationship to the university in October 2025.

Shiver did not resolve to come forward about the affair until after the university hired attorneys in December of 2025.

The university fired Moore immediately once Shiver came forward. After which the situation descended as Moore went straight from the athletic director’s office to Shiver’s apartment, where he confronted her for outing their relationship. Police say Moore grabbed scissors and a kitchen knife, threatening to harm himself.

Moore’s wife, Kelli, called the police after receiving text messages in which her husband threatened harm to himself.

The coach was a arrested and charged with felony home invasion, plus misdemeanor stalking and breaking-and-entering charges.

Last week, Moore avoided serious jail time by pleading no contest to reduced charges of malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.