WATCH: Yankees Fan Beaten by Rangers Fans, Girlfriend Thrown Down Steps

Two Yankees fans, a boyfriend and girlfriend, paid a steep price for taunting Rangers fans on Monday night.

The male Yankees fan received a vicious punch to the head that knocked him back into the row behind him, and his girlfriend got tossed down the stadium steps.

Just prior to the beatdown, a video showed the pair mocking some Rangers fans.

The Yankees fan appeared oddly concerned with the Rangers fan’s personal hygiene. As he made the toothbrushing movement right in front of him. That move nearly cost him his own teeth as a Rangers fan in a Corey Seager tee-shirt got up and belted him in the mouth.

The Yankees fan in the Aaron Judge jersey then engaged in a wild swing fest with the Rangers fan he was mocking. The Yankees fan did not appear to come out on the winning end of that exchange either, as he was knocked backwards. His girlfriend, also in an Aaron Judge jersey, attempted to intervene by grabbing the Rangers fan by the face, but it had no real effect.

Undaunted, the girlfriend of the Yankees fan took a swing at the Rangers fan in the Corey Seager jersey. But that ended badly as the man pushed her in the face and sent her flying down the stairs.

By this point, security intervened and the beaten Yankees fans soon made their way up the steps and out of the stadium.

The Yankees won the game, 4-2.