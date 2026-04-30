Shilo Sanders Makes Troubling Comment to Female Reporter After QB Video

Shilo Sanders is the older brother of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, and he really doesn’t like it when reporters say his little brother has already lost his job.

On Wednesday, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot posted a video on Cleveland.com, in which she said she believes Deshaun Watson should be named the Browns’ starting QB over Sanders’ brother, Shedeur.

This did not sit well with Shilo, who wrote, “Go make a sandwich, Mary,” in the comments to the video.

Cabot, who is an award-winning journalist and one of the longest-serving beat writers in the NFL, did not take offense to the comment.

“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women’s and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes on with that,” Cabot said on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan on Thursday.

“I know so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things I’ve been able to do over the years. I’m happy about that.

“I’m just happy that I’ve been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue. That’s just how I feel about that.”

Shedeur Sanders will compete with former Browns starter Deshaun Watson and fellow second-year player Dillon Gabriel for the starting job.

Cleveland head coach Todd Monken recently spoke about what he envisions for competing for starting roles.

“Well, let’s just talk about what competition means at every position,” Monken said Saturday. “Every player that’s going to be a part of our roster is going to be competing, right? … There has to be some form of a depth chart per say. Everybody has a chance to compete. They just, they’re not always going to get equal reps, if that makes sense. You know, it’s what is a competition. Every guy that’s in training camp, every guy that’s part of the roster, the amount of reps they get that’s to be determined.”

Someone who is not competing for a spot on any team this year, at least as far as it is known, is Shilo Sanders. Last year, Shilo entered training camp with the Buccaneers but struggled to catch on and was ultimately cut after punching a player during a preseason game.

He also has his hands full with a lawsuit filed against him by his former attorneys over unpaid legal fees.