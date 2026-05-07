New Video Shows Mike Vrabel’s Boat Trip with Dianna Russini While She Was Pregnant

TMZ Sports has obtained video of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on a boat trip in Tennessee with a very pregnant Dianna Russini.

The video shows the pair walking to greet each other on a private boat dock in June of 2021, before heading out on a boat. In the video, Russini is seven months pregnant with her first child and visibly showing.

According to TMZ Sports, Vrabel and Russini rented the boat and were the only two people aboard it during the two-to-three-hour trip.

TMZ Sports also reports that employees at the dock were asked not to share photos because “Coach Vrabel wanted to enjoy a private weekend.”

At the time, Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

In recent weeks, photos of the couple in an intimate setting at a bar in 2020 have revealed that the couple’s affair began long before the first pictures of them together emerged last month.

The timing of the 2021 boat trip has only heightened the controversy, given that the affair had been going on long before Russini became pregnant.

Russini has not commented publicly on the affair since resigning her post as the lead NFL reporter at The Athletic. Vrabel initially deflected when the first batch of photos showing himself and Russini at an exclusive Arizona resort were revealed last month.

Since then, he has admitted to having tough conversations with his family and seeking counseling, while not outright admitting the affair.

Both Russini and Vrabel are married to each other.