Marathon Runner Yebrgual Melese Dies at 36 During Training

Ethiopian marathon runner Yebrgual Melese has died after suffering a medical emergency during training. She was only 36, the Daily Mail reported.

The top athlete died in her home country’s capital city, Addis Ababa, as she trained for an upcoming event in Ottawa, Canada.

Melese was rushed to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to revive her.

“The Ethiopian Athletics Federation expresses its deep sorrow over the sudden passing of this heroic athlete and offers condolences to her family, friends, and fans,” the organization said in a statement.

No further information about her cause of death has yet been reported.

Melese was one of the favorites to win the upcoming May 24 event in Ottawa. She had previously won the Shanghai International Marathon in both 2018 and 2019, and the Houston and Prague Marathons in 2015.

Her best time was 2:19:33, posted in Dubai in 2018, though it did not earn her a win.

Melese also finished second in the Boston Marathon and the Chicago event in 2015.

“Known to sit comfortably in the lead pack and kick for the last 10 km, she was always someone to keep your eye on in the elite field,” runningmagazine.ca wrote.

Melese is survived by her husband and two children.

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