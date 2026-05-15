NFL Pushes Back on Criticism of Streaming Games

The NFL sees no problem with its policy regarding streaming services, and it’s letting the Department of Justice know.

On Friday, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution Hans Schroeder doubled down on the league’s initiative to embrace streaming services by allocating an ever-increasing number of league games to its various platforms and indicated that the NFL has no intention of reversing that policy.

“We love our model,” he said. “We think we have the most fan-friendly model there is of any sport or entertainment as far as distribution.”

That statement comes amid the DOJ’s push to review the NFL’s broadcast distribution decisions for potential anticompetitive tactics under the Sports Broadcasting Act (SBA) of 1961. Under the SBA, the NFL has limited antitrust protections and can negotiate TV rights packages.

“We think broadcast [networks] have been an incredible home,” Schroeder continued. “And, now, we also know fans are increasingly spending their time on other platforms as well. They tune into broadcast for the NFL and that’s where we want to be. But we also want to be on these platforms with a limited amount of our games where we know our NFL fans are already as well.

“When we’re going onto Netflix, we’re going onto a platform that is already massively adopted and a huge number of viewers on that platform already, including a huge number of NFL fans.”

The NFL claims that it airs 87% of its games for free on broadcast networks such as CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC.

Earlier this week, President Trump lamented the financial struggles of fans who want to watch football but can’t afford streaming services.

“You’ve got people that love football,” Trump told the news program Full Measure. “They’re great people. They don’t make enough money to go and pay this. It’s tough.”

When asked if the government would act to address the situation, Trump was noncommittal: “I don’t know, but I don’t like it.”

The fans aren’t alone in objecting to the NFL’s embrace of streaming services.

The National Association of Broadcasters and Fox Chairman Emeritus Rupert Murdoch have also made the case for the DOJ and President Trump to intervene.

Despite the gathering storm of opposition, the NFL remains defiant.

“We’re committed to being on broadcast television in ways that other content is not and continue to be in the hopes of reaching our fans,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs and Policy Jeff Miller on Friday. “So, if the NAB or FOX or others are questioning the merits of that, I’m not sure I really understand where that comes from. But we’ll continue to do what’s best for our fans and that means continue to stay on broadcast television.”