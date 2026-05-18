Caitlin Clark is by far the most popular basketball player in the WNBA and one of the most popular players in the world.

Someone should let her league know.

The WNBA provoked the wrath of fans online after declining to include Caitlin Clark in a promotional photo for a recent game and instead featuring a backup player who averages a mere seven minutes of playing time per game.

Who was the player the WNBA deemed to have more marketing value than Clark?

That would be 2026 first round pick Raven Johnson. Wonder why you haven’t heard of her? That’s because she’s averaging only 1.3 points-per-game.

To make the snub even worse, one of the players featured in the other game is Caitlin Clark’s college and professional archrival, Angel Reese. Reese is maybe the most overhyped athlete we have ever seen. In Sunday’s game, the same game advertised in the pic, Reese went 1-8 from the field and had eight turnovers.

So bad was her performance that her coach pulled her from the game during crunch time, and her team rallied from a double-digit deficit to nearly pull off an improbable come-from-behind win

All of that, without Reese on the floor.

Many noted the WNBA’s shunning of Clark and mocked the league for it online.

The Fever defeated the Storm 89-78. Clark chipped in 21 points and ten assists in an effort that not only led her team in scoring but also set the record for the most career games with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists with 11.

How did Raven Johnson do?

She scored zero points in over 16 minutes of game action.

Way to go WNBA PR team, way to go.