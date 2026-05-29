Nationals Fire Community Relations Director Who Blackballed Trevor Williams for ‘Christian-Catholic’ Beliefs

The Washington Nationals’ director of community relations was fired after a video was released of him claiming that the team does not use one of their pitchers in social media posts due to his Christian beliefs, according to multiple reports.

Sean Hudson, who had served as the team’s director of community relations, was fired from his position after independent journalist James O’Keefe shared a video in which Hudson alleged that Trevor Williams, a pitcher on the team was not feature “in video promotions,” according to the New York Post:

According to James O’Keefe, a secret video has surfaced of Nationals Director of Community Relations, Sean Hudson, who was let go on Friday, admitting the team doesn’t use pitcher Trevor Williams in video promotions on social media due to his religious beliefs. In O’Keefe’s post on X, it features multiple transcriptions from the secret video with Hudson talking about Williams and his religious beliefs. “One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams. He’s super Christian-Catholic, all these tattoos that mean a lot,” the post reads.

Several sources also confirmed to The Athletic that Hudson had been let go in the aftermath of the video being released.

On Friday, Jason Sinnarajah, who serves as the president of business operations for the Nationals, “acknowledged that Hudson was no longer employed by the team,” according to the outlet.

“The Dodgers had a group… who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns,” O’Keefe wrote in a post on X, quoting Hudson’s comments in the video. “He [Trevor Williams] went on social media like…. ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it.'”

O’Keefe added in his post of what Hudson said: “Because of what, we [Washington Nationals] don’t use him [Trevor Williams] on social [media].”

Hudson also claimed that for people who attend Nationals games, the Washington Nationals have someone with the team “who is responsible for figuring out everything about you,” according to O’Keefe.