Cop Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Another Officer Who Microwaved Fish at Police Department

A Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, officer was arrested and fired for allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow officer who microwaved fish at the police headquarters.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred on June 2, 2026.

The fired officer, identified as 46-year-old Michael Debiase, was a detective with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

People magazine noted that Debiase “is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.” He allegedly pointed the gun at the fellow officer for creating “an odor in the office.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department issued a statement, saying in part, “This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day. However, it does demonstrate our commitment to accountability and our willingness to address conduct that falls short of our expectations.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.