WATCH: Brittney Griner Assessed a Flagrant Foul After Knocking Angel Reese to the Floor

The next time Angel Reese decides to get tangled up with Brittney Griner…well…she should probably just focus on not getting tangled up with Brittney Griner.

On Tuesday night, Reese and Griner got their arms tangled, and neither seemed willing or able to disengage.

Given the very large size discrepancy between the two, it’s not exactly surprising who ended up on the floor.

Griner seemed genuinely surprised that Reese had fallen and even extended her hands as she stood over her.

The tussle occurred late in the third quarter with Atlanta clinging to a 68-65 lead.

The referees reviewed the video replay of the interaction and determined that Griner’s actions warranted a flagrant foul. The infraction sent Griner to the bench and Reese to the line, where she made one of her two free throws.

Dream coach Karl Smesko gave Reese credit for a crucial three-pointer that helped power the team to their ultimate 91-75 win.

“I did think it was a momentum changer,” Smesko said of the clutch three-pointer. “Crowd loved it, team loved it, I loved it.

“She’s been really open to kind of changing her shot, and it’s shown up in practice … but in the game we haven’t had the same release we’ve had in practice, but today, that looked like a good one.”

Reese got the upper hand of the battle, not just with the win, but she also notched another double-double (12 points and 13 rebounds), while Griner was held to seven points and four rebounds.