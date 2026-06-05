NBA Bans Selfie-Obsessed Juvenile for Life After He Rushed Finals Court

Actions have consequences. A selfie-obsessed juvenile has learnt this simple lesson after he was banned for life by the NBA after being arrested for rushing onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The reason for the intrusion? To take a gurning selfie next to San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.

The dramatic moment came midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Spurs and New York Knicks, as Breitbart News reported.

AP notes the NBA did not disclose what role a second banned person, who did not run onto the court, played in the incident.

“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas,” an NBA spokesman said in a message sent to The Associated Press Thursday and other outlets. “A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident.”

The offender who was arrested after running onto the court is a juvenile, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that detail — first reported by the San Antonio Express-News — was not revealed publicly.

Security guards swiftly intervened, pulling the person from the court. There was no apparent physical contact made with Wembanyama or any New York players during the brief disruption.

Wembanyama himself seemed unfazed by the event, either as it unfolded or afterward.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” a somewhat baffled Wembanyama reportedly said. “I didn’t know how to act.”

Play was halted for one minute and 29 seconds before resuming with a jump ball.