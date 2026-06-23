ESPN Draft Analyst Has ‘Life Saving’ Arm Amputation After Horrific Car Crash

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller underwent an amputation procedure on his left arm after a major car accident that nearly took his life.

Miller took to X on Tuesday to tell followers about the harrowing accident.

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this,” Miller wrote.

“As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages – they have meant so much to me and my family during this time.”

He added, “I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

According to KOAM, Miller, who was driving a 2023 Bronco, “was eastbound on Mo-96, crossed the center line and struck a semi tractor-trailer. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to Mercy Joplin.”

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Miller has been a draft analyst at ESPN for the last five years. Before that, he was the lead NFL Draft writer for Bleacher Report for ten years.