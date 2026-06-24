Tearful Psychic Predicts ‘UFO Mothership’ Will Abduct Hundreds During Scotland-Brazil World Cup Game

There are always some wild predictions when it comes to the World Cup, but this one is literally out of this world.

A Brazilian psychic called Vo Bahiana, whose real name is Elisângela de Souza, shared a video with her 23 million followers earlier this month, in which she issued a prophetic warning for those planning to attend the Brazil vs. Scotland match at 6 P.M EST on June 24.

What does she warn of?

Bahiana claims that, in a dream, she foresaw a massive spacecraft carrying more than 100 alien beings, and that this invading force would descend onto the pitch in Miami. But that’s not all, she goes on to claim that over 700 people, including players and match officials, could be abducted.

“I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami. And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived,” Bahiana claimed.

“I was inside that ship. When the ship rose, the mothership arrived, a much larger ship, and took in thousands of people from the soccer field. I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering.”

She added, “I am very terrified because it is the second time I am dreaming about this. They are saying that on the 24th, something very bad is about to happen at this game, at this soccer field in Miami.”

If it turns out the aliens have indeed chosen the Brazil-Scotland matchup for their invasion, they clearly haven’t done their homework. The Scots have engaged in a pattern of heavy drinking since arriving in America, draining Boston’s bars dry. Meanwhile, an alarmingly high percentage of Brazilians maintain martial arts proficiency.

So, good luck with that, E.T.