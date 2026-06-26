CFL Will Not Allow Any Team to Sign Brendan Sorsby

The effort to enforce accountability on notorious collegiate sports gambler and quarterback Brendan Sorsby has now gone international.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has issued a statement claiming that none of its franchises will be permitted to sign the embattled, young quarterback.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL,” the league wrote. “The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning. At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

Sorsby, who spent two years at Indiana and another two at Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech this offseason for a lucrative NIL package, was booted from the Red Raider program after schools began taking Tech off their schedules in multiple sports due to Sorsby’s extensive gambling history, including bets on his own team while he was at Indiana.

Texas Tech’s conference, the Big 12, also brought significant pressure to bear.

Tech’s decision compelled Sorsby to file for the NFL’s Supplemental Draft; however, the league informed Sorsby this week that there would be no supplemental draft. That left the league north of the border as the sole, major professional tackle football league where Sorsby could have played, and that door is not closed. Making it look increasingly likely that Sorsby will spend this season at home.