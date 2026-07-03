‘Yellow Card Would Have Been Fair’: Balogun Speaks Out After Controversial World Cup Red Card

U.S. men’s national team forward Folarin Balogun said Friday he believes the tackle that got him sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina did not deserve a red card, saying a caution would have been the more appropriate punishment.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, Balogun said he was frustrated by the decision but chose not to let his emotions get the better of him.

“There’s been lots of different emotions. I’ve been upset, I’ve been happy, it’s been surreal to be honest,” Balogun said. “But for me, it was just important to stay calm. I never want to react out of anger and emotion.”

“If you played the game, you would understand there’s scenarios that you simply can’t avoid and it has to be taken into context when it’s reviewed,” Balogun said. “I felt it wasn’t on this occasion. I think you all saw, there’s nowhere else to put your leg. It’s gonna be unavoidable. I’ve seen many different opinions and takes. For me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair. It’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward, and I have to accept it.”

The dismissal means Balogun will miss the Americans’ Round of 16 showdown with Belgium after FIFA confirmed the automatic one-match ban.

The incident happened as Balogun and Bosnia defender Tarik Muhamerović chased a loose ball. Balogun’s boot made contact with the defender’s lower leg, and the referee eventually gave Balogun a red card.

Balogun argued the play looked worse after video review than it did at full speed, saying it was the type of collision that can happen naturally during a match.

“Sometimes there isn’t another place for your foot to go,” he said. “Those moments happen in football, and I don’t think that was fully considered.”

The call has fueled debate during the tournament, with some fans and analysts comparing it to other tackles that drew lighter punishment.

“After repeatedly watching the footage, I don’t see Balogun’s action as a deliberate kick. His foot was coming down in a natural landing motion, and it unfortunately caught Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemović,” one user said. “In my opinion, it does not warrant a straight red card, but rather a yellow. However, the final decision is up to the on-field referee.”

“Terrible call. Should have been a Yellow. This isn’t just some weekend game. This is the Olympics of Soccer. There needs to be clear intent if you’re going to pull the red card,” another one wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also criticized the red card given to Balogun, saying the U.S. was hurt by a call that will keep him out of Monday’s match against Belgium in Seattle.

Balogun, who scored before being dismissed, said his focus has now shifted to supporting the team as it prepares to face Belgium. He also said he is available to help whichever striker replaces him, whether that’s Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, or another teammate.

“If anyone wants advice or needs anything from me, I’m always happy to help,” Balogun said.