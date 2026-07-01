USA Fans Outraged After Controversial Red Card Puts Star Player Flo Balogun Out for Round of 16

Soccer fans across the spectrum responded in collective outrage on Wednesday night after a controversial red card put star player Flo Balogun out for the rest of the game and the upcoming Round of 16.

Balogun has proven himself a reliable asset for Team USA throughout the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals out of four games, including one on Wednesday night against Bosnia and Herzegovina. That’s why it was more than a bit suspicious when a referee threw him out of the game on Wednesday night with a questionable red card that multiple soccer fans viewed as a possible fix, given that it would put Balogun out for the Round of 16. Take a look:

Fans also took notice that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi seemed to get a pass earlier in the tournament.

After the questionable call, Team USA fans have been wondering if the red card can be rescinded or if there is any way for Balogun to appear in the upcoming Round of 16 match against Belgium. According to Yahoo Sports, the odds are not in Balogun’s favor.

According to FIFA’s rule book, “if a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card [for a second yellow card], they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match.” Rule 10.5 also specifies that further penalties can be added. Nothing in the section about yellow and red cards says anything about the one-match ban being subject to an appeal. And that fact was confirmed to the Athletic by FIFA sources late Wednesday night.

Despite the setback, Team USA pulled out a stunning victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina when Malik Tilman scored a historic penalty kick to seal the deal with a final tally of 2-0.