NFL Analyst Tony Romo Arrested for OWI in Wisconsin

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
Dylan Gwinn

CBS color analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday night for operating a vehicle under the influence.

According to police, Romo was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while traveling southbound on I-43. Officers administered field sobriety tests, and Romo performed poorly.

He was then placed under arrest.

Romo played the entirety of his 13-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. During that time, he made the Pro Bowl four times, passed for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns, and posted a respectable 65.3% completion percentage.

After his career, he began working with CBS alongside legendary play-by-play man Jim Nantz. The former Cowboy enjoyed early success in the role. However, in his follow-up seasons, he has drawn criticism from fans for laziness and for not developing his capabilities as a broadcaster and analyst.

CBS has yet to comment publicly on Romo’s arrest

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