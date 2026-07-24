NFL Analyst Tony Romo Arrested for OWI in Wisconsin

CBS color analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday night for operating a vehicle under the influence.

According to police, Romo was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while traveling southbound on I-43. Officers administered field sobriety tests, and Romo performed poorly.

He was then placed under arrest.

Romo played the entirety of his 13-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. During that time, he made the Pro Bowl four times, passed for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns, and posted a respectable 65.3% completion percentage.

After his career, he began working with CBS alongside legendary play-by-play man Jim Nantz. The former Cowboy enjoyed early success in the role. However, in his follow-up seasons, he has drawn criticism from fans for laziness and for not developing his capabilities as a broadcaster and analyst.

CBS has yet to comment publicly on Romo’s arrest