NCAA Suspends Tennessee Linebacker Arion Carter Two Games Over $427 Flight

The NCAA has suspended Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter after he accepted the gift of a $427 flight from his agent.

Carter received a two-game suspension for breaching NCAA conduct, a Level III violation that prohibits players from accepting material benefits from an agent. In a statement to On3 Sports on Wednesday, the NCAA said that Carter knowingly violated the rule, resulting in the harshest penalty possible.

“NCAA rules are clear: student-athletes may not sign with agents to pursue NFL Draft opportunities, and this student-athlete knowingly violated those longstanding rules,” the NCAA said in the statement. “When student-athletes violate NCAA rules, the school declares them ineligible and works with the national office to determine requirements for reinstatement, which can include repayment and/or withholding from competition.”

Carter accepted a $427 flight during the NFL pre-draft process, and even though he paid it back, the NCAA still handed down the suspension.

“Carter declared for the NFL Draft in December, but reversed course in January after he was medically evaluated, and it was determined he would not be able to go through the NFL Combine or his pro day,” added On3Sports.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel publicly disagreed with the NCAA decision in a statement on Wednesday.

“He signed with an agent and accepted a $427.48 flight to begin the pre-draft process. He withdrew from the NFL Draft before the deadline due to a medical procedure and decided in his best interest to return to Tennessee for his senior season. Last January, in good faith, he disengaged from the agent in terms of the NFL and paid back the flight in full,” the statement said.

“We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being,” it added. “He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week.“