Lefty Sports Commentator Katie Nolan Roasts Boomer Esiason After SiriusXM Show Announced

Left-wing sports commentator Katie Nolan went on a tirade against fellow sports broadcaster Boomer Esiason after it was announced his show would now be broadcast on SiriusXM, which also hosts her show.

It was announced this week that SiriusXM is partnering with New York sports radio station WFAN — which broadcasts Esiason’s Boomer and Gio talk show. The news did not sit well with Nolan, who on Wednesday spent an entire segment of her Casuals with Katie Nolan SiriusXM show ripping her network and the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

“You and your arch-nemesis are going to be coworkers,” Nolan said to her producer, Isabella Joson, during the show, adding, “Of course, we’re referring to Boomer Esiason. Isabella, not a huge fan.”

She then claimed she reviewed everything Esiason has said that she has been disgusted by because she wanted to make sure that SiriusXM’s human resources could maintain a safe workplace for her producer, the New York Post reported.

For instance, Nolan was upset that Esiason called American-born Chinese Olympian Eileen Gu “insufferable.” She also didn’t appreciate Esiason saying that athletes speaking out against ICE and Trump need to “pipe down” and “respect the flag.”

WATCH:

Nolan was further incensed that Esiason once joked that Yankees color commentator Suzyn Waldman should do a Vagisil commercial after he saw that Yankees radio voice Dave Sims did a promo for Dude Wipes.

“This is a person on-air? They allow him to have a job?” Nolan’s producer exclaimed. “That’s my new coworker!”

After ripping Esiason over other comments, Nolan warned him to “clean it up” if he is going to go on her network.

“Hey, Boomer, welcome to the team, big dog. Clean it up, you know? And bring your little laughing friend,” she said, referring to Esiason’s co-host, Gregg Giannotti.

Esiason and Giannotti are employees of WFAN and will not become SiriusXM employees or broadcasters. Still, their show will be broadcast over the satellite radio network along with WFAN’s other shows when the partnership with SiriusXM begins.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston