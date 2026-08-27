Breitbart News is hosting a major policy event with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focusing on the state of the economy just months ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

The event, a discussion with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, is taking place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in Washington, DC. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to host the event.

“Secretary Bessent is the point man on the American economy for President Trump, and ahead of the all-important midterm elections there is no better person to get a sober read on where things for Americans’ pocketbooks are at and where they are going in the near and distant future,” Boyle said in a statement.

“It’s why we prioritized making this event happen in September: our audience counts on us to get the real information from key officials ahead of everyone else, and Secretary Bessent is the biggest economic rockstar in the America First movement so we look forward to getting the truth from him about the state of the American economy,” he added.

CGCN’s Sam Geduldig praised Bessent as a “consequential voice” on the American economy and touted Breitbart’s policy discussions as a top notch, bringing people who make decisions before an “influential audience.”

“Washington has no shortage of media events featuring predictable panels, performative hushed tones and beige conventional wisdom,” he said. “CGCN, ALFA and Breitbart created this series to do something different: bring the people actually making the decisions before an influential audience for serious, unfiltered conversations.”

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He added, “There is no more important issue facing the country right now than the American economy—and no more consequential voice on it than Secretary Bessent. That makes September 8 more than another Washington event. It is a conversation that will matter.”

Bessent has garnered praise for his clear and concise execution of the Trump administration’s agenda to put Americans first economically throughout his tenure. Earlier this month, Bessent declared that “the days of illegal aliens collecting taxpayer-funded benefits are over,” announcing that the U.S. Treasury is now “enforcing” the rules.

“American taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for benefits going to those who are barred by law from receiving them. These proposed regulations end the abuse, protect the integrity of the tax system, and put Americans first,” he said at the time.

This will be Bessent’s second policy discussion with Breitbart News. Bessent participated in a similar event in July 2025, where he discussed the substantial economic growth America experienced under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Breitbart News has held a number of similar policy events with key political players, centering around crucial policy topics over the last two years, speaking with Vice President JD Vance, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and more.