Rep. Castro: Dems Will Win Because ‘Trump Is Not Popular in Texas’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said the Democratic Party’s candidates will win the midterms because President Donald Trump “is not popular in Texas.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “No Democrat has won a Senate seat in Texas since 1988. The Dems have certainly tried, but turning that state blue has been a lot like Charlie Brown and the football. Why should Democrats believe that this year will be different?”

Castro said, “Well, I think Texans have had enough. They’ve had enough of the corruption. And remember, Ken Paxton, you’re talking about probably the most corrupt politician, not only in Texas, but in America. They’ve had enough. They’ve had enough of the gas prices going through the roof, grocery prices going through the roof, and this administration both at a federal level and at the state level, doing nothing about it, literally doing nothing about it.”

He added, “People are not happy with Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not popular in Texas right now. In fact, if you look at the polls, he’s under water in Texas because he betrayed farmers, because he betrayed cattle ranchers, because he betrayed all Texans by bulldozing Big Bend. And that’s part of the reason, beside the fact that they’re great candidates, that’s part of the reason Gina Hinojos has a fighting chance to beat Greg Abbott. It’s why James Talarico is in a toss up race with Ken Paxton, because all Texans have had enough. They’re ready to move past this era of corruption.”

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