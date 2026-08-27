AI Gold Rush: Nvidia Shares Jump 9% on Earnings Report, Blockbuster Sales Forecast

Nvidia shares climbed more than nine percent in morning trading, breaking a four-quarter streak in which the AI chip giant’s stock fell the day after earnings despite beating Wall Street’s estimates.

CNBC reports that the rally began after Nvidia CFO Colette Kress spoke Wednesday, and it lifted chip stocks broadly. Nvidia’s stock is up more than nine percent in morning trading. This rally is driven in part by the company’s forecast for revenue growth of 70 percent for fiscal 2028, which runs from February 2027 to January 2028. CEO Jensen Huang said actual demand from the AI industry “is much greater than 70 percent,” and described the sector as having “reached its inflection point.”

Huang also pointed to improved visibility into Nvidia’s supply chain. “We’ve never forecasted like this before, we have a lot greater visibility now,” he said, contrasting today’s market with a year earlier. “This time last year, one lab alone was driving the build-out,” Huang said. “Today, we have a golden age of new AI labs and startups, multiple frontier labs scaling in parallel, a thriving open-model ecosystem and physical AI coming online, with strong momentum across the U.S. and around the world.”

Nvidia’s AI Clouds, industrial and enterprise segment, known as ACIE, brought in $40.3 billion in sales for the quarter, up 138 percent from a year earlier.

The results were strong, but Nvidia still faces supply constraints. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, its main chip manufacturer, continues to face bottlenecks, and memory chips, a key component in Nvidia’s products, remain in short supply. Analysts also flagged a longer-term risk to Nvidia’s dominance: custom chips being developed by hyperscalers and AI labs such as OpenAI.

Nvidia has also reportedly agreed to buy the open-source platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion. Business Insider had previously reported that Nvidia was “in talks” to acquire the company. Hugging Face achieved national prominence when out of control AI models hacked the platform during testing.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.