NFL/NFLPA Announce Tough New Penalties for Players Who Commit These Penalties

The NFL has decided to focus its disciplinary measures on the types of plays most likely to cause injuries to other players.

According to a joint statement released by the league and the NFL Players Association on Wednesday, the league will place “greater emphasis” on the following penalties: hip-drop tackle, horse-collar tackle, launching, hit on a defenseless player, and blindside blocks.

Beginning in 2026, any player who commits three of these penalties will face a one-game suspension.

“There are some player safety fouls that really put the defender and his opponent at really high risk,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

“We don’t like to remove people from the team or the roster. But we’ve had to put some measures in place to hold the player to greater accountability for himself and for his opponent.”

According to the Associated Press, “Meanwhile, players who commit just one violation will get 50% of the amount they are fined back at the conclusion of the season. Players who commit just one offense in other eligible categories will receive the full amount of their fine returned to them at the end of the season.

“The NFL and the union said that all players will begin the 2026 season with a “clean slate” pertaining to these five offenses, but violations will carry forward to subsequent seasons.”

The new rules also mandate that coaches with players who are approaching the penalty threshold for a one-game ban attend meetings with the league. In addition, teams with multiple players reaching the threshold will face financial penalties.

“This approach distinguishes between isolated mistakes and repeated conduct that jeopardizes the health and safety of players,” the NFL and NFLPA said in the statement.

“Player safety is a shared responsibility. These changes focus on the techniques that create the greatest risk while ensuring player, coach, and club accountability. Together, we believe this approach will continue to make the game safer for all players.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report