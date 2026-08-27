VIDEO: Cameron Brink Blasts Enes Kanter Freedom over Trans Athletes: ‘Stupid Piece of Sh*t’

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is aiming “stupid piece of sh*t” Enes Kanter Freedom after the former NBA star began his campaign to enter the WNBA Draft.

Brink made her comments about Freedom ahead of the Sparks’ loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday. And she didn’t hold back.

She kicked off her comments pretending that she didn’t know Kanter’s name.

“I don’t even know what the fuck his name is,” she exclaimed, according to Awful Announcing.

“He’s a stupid piece of shit, and I think a lot of people think that. I think he’s just trying to stay relevant,” she railed.

Brink went on to claim that, except for some people online, most fans are watching the WNBA “for the right reasons,” whatever that means. But she went on to say the transgender debate is a “non-issue.”

“It’s great that we can all talk about things that are important and hard, and you can have your opinions on that,” Brink continued. “But I think taking something that’s a non-issue right now and just trying to use it for clickbait, for views, for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community is just really low.”

The WNBA has already told Enes Kanter Freedom that he is not eligible for the WNBA Draft next year.

The league also accused Freedom of engaging in “publicity stunts.”

However, the league has not yet explained exactly why Freedom and former NBA player Royce White are ineligible for the Draft.

The determination of eligibility came after Freedom was thrown out of the Sky-Fever game when Sky guard Natasha Cloud began verbally assaulting him for celebrating a point made by Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

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