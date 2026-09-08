Ex-College Soccer Player Clashes with Nike Over Gender-Transition Surgeries for Minors

Sophia Lorey, a former college soccer player from California, has backed the Nike shareholder scrutiny over the company’s ties to groups that back transgender surgery on minors.

On Tuesday, the Christian investment firm Inspire Investing sent 26-year-old Lorey to address Nike shareholders about the company’s controversial partnerships, according to the New York Post.

The Vanguard University alum was expected to focus on Nike’s relationship with the Human Rights Campaign, arguing that the company’s support for the LGBTQ advocacy organization clashes with its marketing of women’s athletics, according to Bloomberg, which obtained a recording of her planned remarks. The Nike vote is part of a wider pressure campaign by Inspire, which manages $5.4 billion and has been questioning scores of major corporations about their policies on transgender issues.