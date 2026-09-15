WATCH: Deion Sanders Seen Chanting in Tongues After Colorado Victory

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders was reportedly seen chanting in tongues following his team’s blowout victory against Weber State.

The moment occurred when Sanders sat down for a press conference during which he chanted several unintelligible words before saying “let’s go” to reporters. Take a look:

Sanders addressed the moment during the conference.

“I had just come from addressing the team, and I lit them up, so I had to calm down,” Sanders said Tuesday. “And the only way I know how to calm down is to pray in the spirit. So, you know, it’s not a gimmick. There’s not a ‘look at me.’ No. No. That’s real.”

Sanders also said that he often does the chant before surgery.

“That’s what I do,” Sanders said. “And I’ve done that everywhere I’ve been. And we’ve got evidence. So there’s no game. There’s no gimmick. I love the Lord with all my heart, and I’m not scared to speak it in front of anybody, anywhere, at any time. But it’s not a planned type of thing.”

Colorado has gone 2-0 under Sanders so far this season. As Breitbart News recently reported, TV ratings for University of Colorado football have steadily declined under his tenure, despite his initial promise in 2023.

Going into the 2026 season, Colorado is ranked 15th out of 16 teams in a preseason Big 12 media poll and did not make the Associated Press preseason national Top 25 poll.