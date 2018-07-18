E.U. Fines Google $5 Billion for ‘Denying Rivals a Chance to Innovate’

The European Union has fined Google $5 billion for “denying rivals a chance to innovate” through its Android operating system.

“Google has used Android as a vehicle to cement the dominance of its search engine. These practices have denied rivals the chance to innovate and compete on the merits,” claimed EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager. “They have denied European consumers the benefits of effective competition in the important mobile sphere.”

Vestager also called out Google on Twitter, claiming Google has been, “Denying rivals a chance to innovate,” and concluding, “Google now has to stop it.”

Google, however, disagreed, and reportedly intends to appeal the fine.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” declared Google in a statement. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition.”

Last year, Google faced a fine of up to $9 billion from the EU following a seven-year investigation into the company, however, they ended up paying $2.72 billion.