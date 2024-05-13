Poll: Majority of Voters Say Biden’s Economy Crippled Their Finances

A majority of voters (51 percent) believe their financial position is worse off under President Joe Biden’s economic policies, a Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll recently found.

Biden’s poor economy for Main Street is the number one issue facing voters in the 2024 election. The average Wisconsin family lost $21,981 because of the increased cost of living under Biden, the Republican National Committee estimated in May.

In Biden’s America, a McDonald’s Big Mac burger, a medium beverage, and a medium fry meal costs $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when former President Donald Trump was in office.

The poll found damaging results for Biden’s reelection chances:

Only 28 percent of voters said Biden’s economy helped their financial situation

71 percent said economic conditions are negative

80 percent said soaring prices are one of their biggest challenges

Voters also said they trusted Trump over Biden on the economy, the poll found:

43 percent preferred Trump

Only 35 percent preferred Biden

In addition, among blue-collar voters, a demographic associated with Democrats, Trump and Biden were evenly divided at 40 percent.

“The survey suggests that Bidenomics, a set of policies primarily aimed at providing green manufacturing jobs and rebuilding the US’s creaking infrastructure, plays badly as a brand,” the Times analyzed:

The poll results, which come less than six months before November’s presidential election, suggest voters are still blaming Biden for high consumer prices such as those for petrol and food, without giving him credit for a booming economy and strong jobs market. Aside from anxiety about inflation, the poll also found 49 per cent of voters are concerned about income levels, up from 45 per cent, and just under a third — 32 per cent — are worried about housing costs, compared to 27 per cent in April.

The poll sampled 1,000 respondents from May 2 to May 6 with a 3.1-point margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.