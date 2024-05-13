Deutsch: Republicans Supporting Trump Are ‘Voting for the End of Democracy’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on “Morning Joe” that Republicans supporting former President Donald Trump would be “voting for the end of democracy.”

Host Joe Scarborough said, “This year, you’re not just voting for a Republican, it is a vote for a candidate who doesn’t believe in the most basic principles of democracy. I don’t want to waste my breath on it. Everybody knows about the killing of generals, et cetera, et cetera. But you have Republicans, the Peter Millar vest-wearing Republicans who want to say, you know, it is Republicans and Democrats. What’s the difference? It’s a vote, actually, for somebody that does not subscribe to the most basic precepts of American democracy against a candidate who does. It’s that simple, Donny, isn’t it?”

Deutsch said, “It is. We’ve said many times on the show, when an authoritarian tells you what they’re going to, do pay attention to him. Now, his followers are going to tell you what to do so pay attention to it. For anybody, Joe, we can take off the list, whether it is no longer a free election, whether it is a weaponized Justice Department, whether it is an independent Federal Communication Commission, on and on. People say, it’s not going to happen because we have the checks and balances, institutions. You’re already seeing, there will be no checks and balances.”

He added, “We have the tell for fearless leader and the tell from the followers. So there’s no mystery here. So there is absolutely no mystery here. So anybody that votes Republican and doesn’t understand you’re voting for the end of democracy, just pay attention to the Sunday shows this past weekend.”

