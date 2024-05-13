Report: Illegal Alien Charged in Death of Three-Month-Old Was Deported Under Donald Trump

An illegal alien charged in connection with the death of a three-month-old had been deported under former President Donald Trump, a report details.

Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged on April 17 with causing serious injury to a three-month-old after the child was admitted to the hospital with severe injuries on April 14, Breitbart News reported.

The baby ultimately died from his/her injuries on April 21. In addition to being connected to the child’s death, Enriquez is accused of strangling the baby’s mother.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official now tells Fox News Digital that Enriquez was deported from the United States in late 2020 under Trump.

According to the ICE official, agents encountered Enriquez in March 2020 after he was arrested and booked in Harris County, Texas, for criminal trespassing. After a detainer was placed on him, Enriquez was turned over to ICE agents on April 28, 2020.

In September 2020, a federal immigration judge ordered Enriquez deported from the U.S. That same month, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after being deported, Enriquez again illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and resettled in Montgomery County, Texas. An ICE detainer has since been placed on him while he remains in Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

