NYC Public Students Can Change Gender, Name Without Documentation

The New York City Department of Education announced recently that all students will be permitted to change their names and genders at will.

According to a press release, students at the New York City public school will be permitted to change their name and gender without providing proper legal documentation. Instead of first changing their name at city hall, students will be permitted to change their personal identifiers with the New York City school system itself. However, students will be required to obtain their parent’s permission before requesting a name change.

The new policy, which was highlighted this week by The College Fix, was announced by New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, who argued that the policy will provide comprehensive support for transgender students.

Other city officials, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife Chirlane McCray, argued that the policy signifies that the New York City public school system is leading the way on LGBT rights.

“As transgender and non-binary communities come under increasing attack by the federal government, New York City leaders are making sure that our young people are safe, healthy and protected — and free to learn and grow in school settings,” McCray said. “New York City is proud to be leading on policies that allow New Yorkers across the gender spectrum to be themselves in every single area of their lives, especially our schools.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson echoed McCray’s remarks, arguing that the new policy sends a message that the school district seeks to build an “inclusive” environment. “New York City schools must be inclusive environments for all our students,” Johnson said. “With this updated policy, which allows students to change their name and gender on school records without legal documentation, we are signaling our support for all students regardless of gender identity. Students need to be accepted and supported regardless of gender identity. This policy does that. I thank Chancellor Carranza for his support of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

