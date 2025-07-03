Rep. Andy Ogles: Trump Deserves Third Term, Place on Mt. Rushmore After BBB Success

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) is celebrating the passage of the “big, beautiful bill,” asserting that President Donald Trump not only deserves a spot on Mount Rushmore but consideration for a third term as well.

“President Donald Trump and House Republicans just made history,” Ogles said in a statement. “I was at the White House with President Trump for several hours yesterday and spent countless hours whipping votes with Speaker Johnson for the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“This historic legislation will unleash our economy and usher in a new golden age for America,” he said, touting some of the benefits of the budget reconciliation bill, which will make President Donald Trump’s July 4 deadline. He highlighted the tax cuts, advancements for border security, the ever-popular no tax on tips or overtime, a “war chest for ICE patriots,” the Golden Dome, and much more.

“Thanks to President Trump, we’re finally reversing the damage caused by Big Government and Democrat cronies,” Ogles said.

“Wins like this are exactly why he deserves serious consideration for a third term — AND why so many believe he belongs on Mt. Rushmore,” the congressman added.

The big, beautiful bill cleared its final hurdle on Thursday in a 218-214 vote in the House.

This is not the first time Ogles has promoted consideration for Trump to have a third term, introducing a House Joint Resolution to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow an individual to be elected for up three terms in January.

The proposed amendment is as follows:

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

At the time, Ogles said that Trump’s leadership serves as a contrast to the “chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years.”

“He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” he said, proposing this amendment.

That coincides with the idea of adding Trump’s likeness to Mount Rushmore picking up steam.