Dingell on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: ‘We’re Going to See People Die,’ ‘We’re Going to See Sicker People’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) claimed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill will cause people to die.

Dingell said, “What am I worried about? I’m worried about people are going to lose their healthcare. I’m worried about people who aren’t going to go to the doctor because they simply can’t afford it. We’re going to see people back in emergency rooms. We’re going to see people die. We’re going to see sicker people. I’m worried about kids and veterans and seniors being hungry.”

She added, “We are cutting SNAP by 20 percent. I’m worried about rural hospitals closing across this country. Some already have. These are going to impact working men and women’s lives across the country. And the other thing I want to say is that many of the tax issues that people are talking about, a senior came up to me last week and said, ‘You have to vote for this bill, I cannot afford to pay taxes on Social Security.’ And I said to him, That’s not even in this bill. There’s a lot of misinformation, the no tax on tips. We want to pass a bill like that, but we want to pass a bill that actually helps the workers, this helps the employers more than it does the workers. No tax on overtime. These are all issues, but they’re complicated, and people are not going to see what they think they’ve been promised.”

