Former President Joe Biden made a rare reentry into the spotlight Thursday to attack President Donald Trump’s landmark legislative victory, posting on X just hours after the “One Big Beautiful Bill” cleared the House.

“The Republican budget bill is not only reckless — it’s cruel,” Biden wrote. “It slashes Medicaid and takes away health care from millions of Americans. It closes rural hospitals and cuts food assistance for our veterans and seniors. It jacks up energy bills. And it could trigger deep cuts to Medicare while driving up the deficit by $4 trillion. All of this to give a massive tax break to billionaires. Working people deserve better.”

The bill, which passed the House 218-214 on Thursday afternoon, fulfills a broad range of campaign promises made by President Trump and cements key pillars of his agenda into law. From border enforcement to tax cuts and regulatory rollback, the legislation touches nearly every issue that defined Trump’s return campaign and marks a sweeping rebuke of the Biden-era federal expansion.

While critics have pointed to the bill’s size and spending levels, Trump allies argue that its passage delivers exactly what the president needs most: political momentum. With Congress united behind his agenda, Trump now enters the second half of his first year back in office with the leverage to pursue even more sweeping reforms and the credibility to make them stick.

Despite every Democrat attempt to derail it, Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill will be signed into law at the White House on Friday.