Educators Work to Eradicate ‘Racism’ from Math

Leftist educators around the nation are campaigning to eradicate “racism” and “whiteness” from math curricula.

According to a report from The College Fix, American educators are hard at work to remove what they call bigotry and “whiteness” from mathematics education.

This mode of thinking about an innocuous subject matter like mathematics is far more mainstream than most realize. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics hosted a webinar last year that argued that “mathematics becomes a social justice tool that empowers students to mathematically recognize and address oppression they see in their own world.”

It doesn’t end there. A popular Medium post on the same topic from 2018 argues that “math was never neutral” and that American students only learn about Isaac Newton because he was white.

“Calculus was a monumental achievement and deserves to have authorship recognized with Newton. But more students encounter the work of Brahmagupta than Newton,” the post reads, “but, what if it wasn’t Newton that discovered calculus? What if it was Japanese scholar Seki Takakazu? We will never know. But the bigger idea is why couldn’t this be a possibility? Do we not want to be dislodged from the entrenched Western narrative?”

Chapman University Education Professor Cathery Yeh shared a research article earlier this year on Twitter that argues that math education often acts as a gateway to “transphobia” and “genderism.”

The article argues that elementary students must have their math lessons infused with a “social justice” theoretical framework.

But what about elementary mathematics? This paper describes the theoretical frames and gives an example of social justice-oriented mathematics with elementary-age students. We share the process of analyzing published K-6 mathematics curriculum as an entryway to engage in investigations that raise students’ awareness of social issues and to develop their mathematical power and sense of self as mathematics thinkers and doers.

Breitbart News has written extensively about the rise in usage of the term “whiteness,” which is used as a broad diagnosis of the allegedly immoral behaviors, attitudes, and beliefs of American white people.

