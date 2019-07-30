Alleged Antifa Member Won’t Be Charged for Attack on University of Washington College Republicans

18-year-old Ezra Brenner will not face charges in connection to his arrest for allegedly trying to chain the door to a meeting room closed while the University of Washington College Republicans were inside.

According to a report by Campus Reform, an alleged member of Antifa will not be prosecuted for his alleged attempt to use a chain to lock the University of Washington College Republicans in a room during one of the organization’s meetings.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told Campus Reform that they were declining to prosecute because it had failed to prove that the 18-year-old Brenner “intentionally committed the crime of disorderly conduct.

The police claim that Brenner left several doorways to the room unlocked, implying that he may not have intended to lock the students in the room.

We are declining to prosecute…because, based on the facts presented, it is unlikely that we would be able to prove he intentionally committed the crime of disorderly conduct beyond a reasonable doubt…While we can speculate, the purpose of the suspect’s use of the chain is not entirely clear since there were other doorways/exits in the class that were visible and obvious. It’s hard to know if the plan was to just lock the door and leave us in there, or to do anything worse. Furthermore, the meeting itself was not in any way disrupted except to the extent necessary to immediately interrupt, chase and apprehend the suspect. While it is fair to say that the suspect had formed some plan, it is not at all clear from his actions what that plan was. The plan was fully and completely interrupted from the very moment it began. Since we are unable to say what he intended to accomplish beyond a reasonable doubt, we decline to file a criminal charge.

Breitbart News reported in June that Brenner had been arrested after he attempted to use a chain to lock the main doors to the room. Members of the University of Washington College Republicans flung open the doors before Brenner was able to properly use his chains.

“Everything happened really fast,” UW College Republicans chapter President Chevy Swanson told Breitbart News at the time, “When I noticed someone messing with the door, I realized what was going on, and that the best solution in that moment was to open the door and not let him do it.”

