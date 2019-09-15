Northwestern Professor: U.S. Is ‘Complicit’ in More Terror than It Has Suffered

Northwestern University Journalism Professor Justin Martin, who teaches in Qatar, is defending his decision to tweet “Happy 9/11” on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, while stating the U.S. is “complicit in far more terror than it has ever suffered.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, Northwestern University Professor Justin Martin, who teaches on the institution’s Qatar campus, blamed America for the September 11 attacks in a tweet on the 18th anniversary of the tragedy.

“Happy 9/11 more than 8,411 civilians died in Yemen this year helped by US arms dealt to Saudi Arabia & UAE,” Martin tweeted. “The US is complicit in far more terror than it has ever suffered.”

Happy 9/11 more than 8,441 civilians died in Yemen this year helped by US arms dealt to Saudi Arabia & UAE. The US is complicit in far more terror than it has ever suffered — Justin D. Martin (@Justin_D_Martin) September 11, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Martin attempted to justify the tweet by explaining that he was living n Amman when Al Qaeda bombed hotels, killing dozens. “I’m part of a small percentage of Americans who have seen terrorism up close. I was living in Amman in 2005 when Al Qaeda suicide attackers bombed multiple hotels and killed dozens of people,” Martin added in a later tweet. “All terrorism should be denounced, not just in rich countries.”

I'm part of a small percentage of Americans who have seen terrorism up close. I was living in Amman in 2005 when Al Qaeda suicide attackers bombed multiple hotels and killed dozens of people. All terrorism should be denounced, not just in rich countries https://t.co/NDCMGPFcJX — Justin D. Martin (@Justin_D_Martin) September 12, 2019

Northwestern President Morton Shapiro condemned Martin’s comments in a press release that was published on Thursday. Shapiro said that he found it “disgraceful” that Martin would “make light” of the horrors of 9/11.

We have become aware that Justin Martin, associate professor in residence at Northwestern’s campus in Doha, Qatar, has tweeted the following: “Happy 9/11 more than 8,441 civilians died in Yemen this year helped by US arms dealt to Saudi Arabia & UAE. The US is complicit in far more terror than it has ever suffered” As his Twitter profile states, his views are his own. Northwestern University finds it disgraceful that he makes light of the horrors of 9/11. This is insensitive and deeply disappointing, particularly on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

