NZ College Student Died in Dorm Room, Found Two Months Later

A college student at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand died in his dorm room, but it took university staff two months to find his remains. Now, students and politicians are calling for an investigation.

The first-year student, who lived in a single-occupancy dorm room, was found after the student’s father contacted the police. Some students had complained about a strong odor that emanated out from under the student’s door.

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s education minister, has called for a thorough investigation into the officials that were responsible for residents in the building. “If you’re going into a hall of residence or a hostel, you are paying top dollar for not just a roof over your head but also the pastoral care that goes with that,” Hipkins said. “And I think clearly that’s not been present in this case.”

Bex Bryan, a former residential advisor at the University of Canterbury, expressed concern about the lack of professionalism from the current staff. Bryan claims that she had daily contact with all of the students for which she was responsible.

“We had DAILY contact with all our students we were responsible for. We planned weekend activities and we knew who was away and when,” Bryan wrote in a Facebook post. “This poor young man, my heart bleeds for his family. The Halls of Residence have certainly taken a dive since my days – evidenced by the litter and general behaviour of students there at night. I would urge the U of C to take a good deep investigation into procedures and policies, support structures and RA training. Shocking, unacceptable, and very very tragic.”

Breitbart News reported in February 2014 that a student at the University of Chicago was found in his dorm room a week after his death.

