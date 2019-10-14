Twitter Bans, Then Unbans Conservative Meme Maker ‘Carpe Donktum’

Twitter banned, then quickly unbanned Carpe Donktum, widely known as a favorite meme-maker of President Donald Trump, after massive media backlash over a parody video that mimicked his style.

The suspension also occurred shortly after Carpe Donktum, who has met privately with President Trump in the Oval Office, shared an exclusive video from investigative journalism organization Project Veritas, which featured undercover footage of CNN employees discussing the broadcaster’s anti-Trump bias.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said he would continue to distribute the video.

This is the clip Carpe was banned for posting… I’ll send it around to others. pic.twitter.com/hOM5hTDuGz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

The ban followed more than a day of hysteria from mainstream media journalists, who complained about a new meme of an edited parody video featuring Donald Trump in a shootout with various mainstream media outlets, based on a clip from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The meme, which was not created by Donktum and has been falsely attributed to him by some Twitter users due to its similarities to his style, was condemned by the White House.

“Regarding the video played over the weekend: The president has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video,” said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a tweet earlier today.

The video was played at the American Priority Conference in Miami, and was immediately condemned by the White House Correspondents Association, which called it an “incitement of violence against journalists” and reiterated their claim that President Trump’s rhetoric “could incite violence.”

Donktum has been temporarily suspended by Twitter in the past. Twitter’s most recent banning was quite brief, as the memester was back and questioning his blacklisting with a tweet of a question mark.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.