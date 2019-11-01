University of Washington Revokes Club Status from College Republicans

The University of Washington has revoked the official club status of its College Republicans chapter in response to student protests and a request from the College Republican National Committee.

According to a report by the Seattle Times, the University of Washington has revoked official club status from its College Republicans chapter over a series of controversies. Pressure to revoke the club’s status came from both leftist student activists and leaders of the College Republican National Committee.

The group was criticized last year for organizing an “affirmative action bake sale,” a popular campus activism event that offers baked goods for sale at different prices that are based on the purchaser’s race and gender. Such bake sales are designed to show how unfair and outrageous affirmative action policies are.

The College Republican National Committee’s National Chairman Chandler Thornton claims that the organization revoked the University of Washington chapter’s charter in 2018. Thornton claims that they cut ties with the UW chapter over “hurtful” or “inappropriate” speech that violates the committee’s policies.

“We will have nothing to do with this unauthorized group as it is the policy of the CRNC that campuses be free from hurtful or inappropriate speech and be a forum for safe, lively, and diverse opinions being expressed from every corner of America,” Thornton wrote on October 23.

Conservative author and pundit Michelle Malkin defended the University of Washington College Republicans in a tweet posted on Thursday. She criticized the College Republican National Committee for participating in the revocation of the group’s official club status.

“I support the Univ of Wash College Republicans – GREAT patriots who joined me at #StandWithICE in Tacoma a few weeks ago & true defenders of free speech,” Malkin wrote in the tweet. “What’s up [College Republican National Committee} trying to shut them down?! GOP Swamp vs. #AmericaFirst Nationalists fights breaking out all over.”

The university insists that its decision to revoke the club’s status was based on the request by the College Republican National Committee. UW spokesperson Victor Balta invited the remaining members of the club to re-register under a new name.

“The national organization has requested that the UW recognize the Husky College Republicans as the official College Republicans chapter on campus. Any inquiries about this decision should be directed to the College Republican National Committee,” Balta said. “If the group previously known as the College Republicans at the University of Washington wishes to request registration under a new name, it is welcome to do so.”

