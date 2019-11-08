U. of Florida Students Want Student Body President Impeached over Donald Trump Jr. Visit

Students at the University of Florida are demanding that their student body president be impeached over his invitation for Donald Trump Jr. to speak on campus.

The University of Florida’s student body president, Michael Murphy, is being called on to resign over his correspondence with a member of the Trump campaign regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to campus last month, according to a report by Campus Reform.

The report added that the school’s student government chamber “erupted” on Tuesday after it was discovered that Murphy’s emails revealed that he had contacted a Trump 2020 campaign official regarding the event.

In response to the latest revelations, student senator Ben Lima reportedly announced a resolution to impeach the Michael Murphy from his role of student body president.

This email makes it clear that @UF Student Body President, Michael Murphy, organized with Trump Victory to invite and pay Donald Trump Jr. to campus. Michael Murphy should resign and UF should be held liable for misuse of these funds. pic.twitter.com/cdluelToAA — Mariana Alessandra (@marianalesandra) October 31, 2019

“It came to my attention that there is a partisan-hit against SG President Michael Murphy for upholding the First Amendment and promoting intellectual diversity at UF,” said student Jared Rossi to Campus Reform. Rossi was also involved with ACCENT Speakers Bureau, an arm of student government that brings speakers to campus.

The student also noted that ACCENT brings in speakers from both sides of the political divide.

Student senator Zachary Amrose reportedly suggested making it mandatory for the student senate to vote on whether or not they should bring to campus ACCENT speakers with expenses over a few thousand dollars.

The school’s College Republicans group said that it is disappointed in the calls to impeach the student body president without legitimate cause, according to the report.

“We feel that efforts to impeach Michael Murphy come not in good faith, but in the spirit of retribution for his conservative beliefs,” said the group to Campus Reform. “Gators should ask our fellow student leaders to rule without personal bias, and stray away from petty disagreements over partisan politics.”

The report added that a group called “No Nazis” had also hung up posters on campus calling for the resignation of not only student body president Michael Murphy, but the University of Florida president Kent Fuchs as well.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.