San Diego State U. Suspends All Fraternities After Student Death

According to a local news report, San Diego State University has suspended more than a dozen fraternities in the aftermath of the death of freshman Dylan Hernandez.

Hernandez passed away on Sunday night at San Diego County Medical Hospital. Classmates told reporters that Hernandez injured himself after falling from his bunk bed shortly after returning from a party hosted by the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta.

Cory Marshall, interim director of media relations at SDSU, told reporters that they are investigating “A San Diego State University fraternity is alleged to have been involved in possible misconduct,” Marshall said. “We expect all our students to uphold our institutional values and the student code of conduct.”

Piper Grant, a student that lived in the same dormitory as Hernandez, told reporters that it was clear that Hernandez had partied too hard.

“You can tell he over-partied more than usual. Everyone was (saying), ‘Whoa, make sure he’s okay,'” Grant said.

San Diego State University suspended 14 fraternities when it learned that Hernandez was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Campus police officers are still investigating potential wrongdoing in Hernandez’s death. Students with information on the night of Hernandez’s fall have been asked to contact the San Diego State University police.